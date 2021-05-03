QP Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,592 Shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH)

QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.33% of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 329.9% in the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 39,932 shares during the period.

NYSE CXH opened at $9.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.69. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $10.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.0374 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Profile

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

