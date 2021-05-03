QASH 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $565,268.00 (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. In the last week, QASH has traded up 17% against the dollar. One QASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QASH has a total market capitalization of $41.64 million and approximately $565,268.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00070229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00020622 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00073031 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $514.69 or 0.00893076 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,526.10 or 0.09588810 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.18 or 0.00099222 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00047110 BTC.

QASH Coin Profile

QASH (QASH) is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

