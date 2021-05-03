Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Saia, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Saia in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.55. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Saia’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens raised Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.71.

SAIA stock opened at $234.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.99. Saia has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $247.60.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 1,093.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 835,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,077,000 after purchasing an additional 765,562 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,669,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Saia by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 686,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,034,000 after purchasing an additional 331,841 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Saia by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 349,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,307,000 after purchasing an additional 159,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Saia by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $723,039,000 after purchasing an additional 154,491 shares during the period.

In related news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $336,357.49. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $754,391.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,866.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,190 shares of company stock worth $11,260,028 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

