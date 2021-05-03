Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for First Solar, Inc. Cut by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for First Solar in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the solar cell manufacturer will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

FSLR stock opened at $76.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05. First Solar has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,182,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,253,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,926 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,625,000 after purchasing an additional 470,988 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,738 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,000,000 after purchasing an additional 460,878 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,931,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Solar news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $134,044.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,809.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $110,355.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,730.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,548. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

