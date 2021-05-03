Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Increased by Truist Securiti

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amphenol in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Amphenol’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on APH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

Amphenol stock opened at $67.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.03.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth $5,654,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 25,103 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Amphenol by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

