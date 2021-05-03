Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Boosted by William Blair

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Visa in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.63. William Blair also issued estimates for Visa’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

V has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist upped their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.21.

Shares of V opened at $233.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $455.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a 52 week low of $171.72 and a 52 week high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,170.4% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $893,630,000 after buying an additional 3,763,943 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of Visa by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $917,480,000 after buying an additional 2,080,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after buying an additional 2,064,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

