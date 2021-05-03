Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.39. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.70.

NYSE PB opened at $73.36 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $83.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.62 and a 200-day moving average of $69.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $156,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,484,308.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total transaction of $137,444.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

