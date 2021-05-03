Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. Raised by Analyst (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lundin Mining in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$690.15 million for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.80 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.75 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.44.

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$14.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company has a market cap of C$10.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.74. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$5.68 and a 52 week high of C$16.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.78.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley purchased 66,660 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$544,612.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,345,272.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.