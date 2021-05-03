Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KDP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

KDP opened at $35.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average is $32.21. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,700,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,408,000 after buying an additional 5,813,803 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,176,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940,708 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,469,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,073 shares during the period. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. now owns 8,946,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,275,000 after purchasing an additional 65,834 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,265,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,043 shares during the period. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

