Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Raised by Analyst

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AXT in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for AXT’s FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AXTI. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AXT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Shares of AXT stock opened at $9.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.41. The company has a market cap of $415.95 million, a P/E ratio of -328.56 and a beta of 2.29. AXT has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $15.84.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $136,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,736.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $1,442,100. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTI. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in AXT in the 4th quarter worth about $9,742,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AXT by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,825,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,041,000 after acquiring an additional 144,318 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AXT by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 566,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 88,850 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in AXT by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 72,332 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in AXT during the 1st quarter valued at about $526,000. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

