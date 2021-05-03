Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Rexnord Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Rexnord in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rexnord’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Shares of RXN opened at $49.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.87. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. Rexnord has a one year low of $23.97 and a one year high of $51.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rexnord by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,534,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,536,000 after buying an additional 643,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Rexnord by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,799,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,551,000 after buying an additional 349,197 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Rexnord by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,745,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,418,000 after buying an additional 184,188 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,194,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,525,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,251,000 after purchasing an additional 132,738 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.91%.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

