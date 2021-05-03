Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mastercard in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.84. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.25 EPS.

MA has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.85.

NYSE MA opened at $382.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $374.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.66. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $263.01 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.52 billion, a PE ratio of 57.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total value of $56,236,501.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,520,107,910.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 498,282 shares of company stock worth $168,049,528. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 20.8% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after buying an additional 212,874 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

