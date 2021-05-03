Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Integra LifeSciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now forecasts that the life sciences company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ FY2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IART. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.90.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $74.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.01. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $77.40.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Eric Schwartz sold 4,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $291,049.20. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 70,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $5,000,066.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,820,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,759,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,086,352 shares of company stock valued at $74,379,561 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 22.5% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2,703.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 51,506 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 13,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.