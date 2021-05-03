Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Issued By Piper Sandler

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.07. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.25 EPS.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.48 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ESS. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.63.

ESS opened at $290.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $284.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $300.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $485,997,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $764,538,000 after buying an additional 721,110 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 662.7% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 757,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,048,000 after buying an additional 658,595 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,715,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 992.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 234,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,683,000 after buying an additional 213,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

