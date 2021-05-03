Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Raymond James Increased by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.11. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RJF. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “positive” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.36.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $130.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $132.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.06 and its 200 day moving average is $104.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $1,153,094.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,957,038. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,613 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,147.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,543 shares of company stock valued at $26,524,083. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,877,000 after acquiring an additional 591,090 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,565,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Raymond James by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,127,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,913,000 after purchasing an additional 14,892 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,453,000 after buying an additional 15,960 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,854,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.