PYRO Network Reaches Market Cap of $48,204.90 (PYRO)

PYRO Network (CURRENCY:PYRO) traded down 81.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 2nd. PYRO Network has a total market cap of $48,204.90 and approximately $58.00 worth of PYRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PYRO Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PYRO Network has traded 78.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00064604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.12 or 0.00286853 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $636.52 or 0.01119344 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.26 or 0.00733761 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00025696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,930.40 or 1.00114143 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PYRO Network Profile

PYRO Network’s total supply is 814,589,803 coins and its circulating supply is 809,576,691 coins. PYRO Network’s official Twitter account is @PYRODOTNETWORK and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PYRO Network is https://reddit.com/r/pyronetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PYRO Network is pyro.network . The official message board for PYRO Network is medium.com/@pyronetwork

Buying and Selling PYRO Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PYRO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PYRO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PYRO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

