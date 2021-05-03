PWR Coin (PWR) Achieves Market Cap of $294,969.91

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded down 46.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last week, PWR Coin has traded up 25.1% against the dollar. One PWR Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PWR Coin has a market cap of $294,969.91 and approximately $85.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,143.56 or 1.00158454 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00040162 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $815.74 or 0.01405207 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00010609 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $320.94 or 0.00552861 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $208.16 or 0.00358580 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.02 or 0.00223968 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004456 BTC.

PWR Coin Profile

PWR Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PWR Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

