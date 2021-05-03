Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 213,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 125,624 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth $727,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth $2,254,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRPL opened at $34.08 on Monday. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $41.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -109.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 363.58%. The company had revenue of $173.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Purple Innovation’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

