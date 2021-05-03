Puma’s (PUMSY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

PUMSY opened at $10.51 on Thursday. Puma has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.29.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

