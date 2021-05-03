Puma’s (PMMAF) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of PMMAF opened at $106.00 on Thursday. Puma has a 1 year low of $57.34 and a 1 year high of $116.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.98.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

