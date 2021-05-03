Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $14.50. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.96% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of PVBC stock opened at $16.37 on Monday. Provident Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average is $12.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.33 million, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. On average, analysts predict that Provident Bancorp will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 622.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

