Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

OTCMKTS:PROSY opened at $21.75 on Monday. Prosus has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.40.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

