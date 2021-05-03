Proofpoint’s (PFPT) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $176.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $160.00. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Summit Insights raised shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.47.

NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $172.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.59 and a beta of 1.25. Proofpoint has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $174.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Proofpoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Proofpoint will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $324,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,719.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total transaction of $649,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,869,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 5,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Proofpoint by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Proofpoint by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Proofpoint by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Proofpoint by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

