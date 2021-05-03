Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Progyny from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.71.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $56.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.75. Progyny has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $59.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 517.36 and a beta of 1.83.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 528,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,259,718.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $2,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 404,864 shares of company stock valued at $19,073,604. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 46.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 39.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

