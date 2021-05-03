Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,556 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 861.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 106,818 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 14,177 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $43.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $49.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.92 and its 200-day moving average is $42.76.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $131.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.39 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

