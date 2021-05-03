Probity Advisors Inc. Takes $1.64 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $173.23. 2,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,430. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $86.95 and a twelve month high of $175.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.36.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

