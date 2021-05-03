Probity Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,290 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,290 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URI. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.36.

Shares of URI stock traded up $4.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $324.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.26 and a 12 month high of $341.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $322.17 and its 200 day moving average is $260.72.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

