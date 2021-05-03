Probity Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 167,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,911,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.3% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,152,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260,071 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,125,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,429 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,158,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,162.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,676,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,888,000.

SPDW traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,421. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.94. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $37.06.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

