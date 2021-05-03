Probity Advisors Inc. Invests $987,000 in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 19.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

OMC stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,284. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $83.24.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.20%.

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

