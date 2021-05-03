Probity Advisors Inc. Invests $763,000 in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in Kellogg by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in Kellogg by 1.6% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 19,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

K traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.74. The company had a trading volume of 9,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,190. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.81.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $5,340,876.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,310,063. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

