Probity Advisors Inc. Invests $2.21 Million in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.90 on Monday, hitting $275.71. The stock had a trading volume of 12,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,724. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.47. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $173.93 and a 1 year high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.