Probity Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,489 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,019,873,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AT&T by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,423 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,121,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 329.5% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,164,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,003,000 after buying an additional 2,427,547 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

T stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.65. The stock had a trading volume of 502,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,583,453. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.14. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

