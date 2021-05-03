Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.09% of CBIZ worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CBIZ by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CBIZ by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 22,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $691,434.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 346,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,652.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $140,658.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,361 shares in the company, valued at $112,559.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,991 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,955 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

CBZ opened at $33.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average of $28.06.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

