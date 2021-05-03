Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $2,134,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.3% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 171,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,329,000 after purchasing an additional 44,428 shares during the period. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 92,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,686. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BR. BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

Shares of BR stock opened at $158.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.70. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.74 and a 52-week high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

