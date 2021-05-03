Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Novavax by 14.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,171,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. Institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary C. Evans sold 24,500 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $5,174,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,822,689.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,129 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.11, for a total value of $1,675,468.19. Insiders sold a total of 72,626 shares of company stock worth $15,604,400 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $236.93 on Monday. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.39 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.92.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The business had revenue of $279.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3072.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.69.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

