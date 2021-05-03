Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,694.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $4,437,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,601 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,694 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OKTA. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James started coverage on Okta in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.19.

Shares of OKTA opened at $269.70 on Monday. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.24 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.74 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.