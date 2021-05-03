Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pretium Resources Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company owns the Snowfield and Brucejack Projects located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada. Its mineral interests consist of gold/copper/silver exploration projects. Pretium Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

PVG has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a sector perform rating for the company. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a b- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.31.

Shares of PVG stock opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.25.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $169.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pretium Resources will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Pretium Resources by 60.6% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 26,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 10.0% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in Pretium Resources by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 772,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after acquiring an additional 460,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

