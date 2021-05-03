Premier (PINC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Premier has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 2.26-2.39 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.26-2.39 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $422.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.92 million. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect Premier to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PINC opened at $35.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average of $34.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Premier has a 12 month low of $28.64 and a 12 month high of $37.79. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Premier’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Premier stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PINC shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Premier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Benchmark raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.31.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

