Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Receives C$37.42 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$37.50.

POW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$38.00 target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$38.00 target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

TSE:POW opened at C$35.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.48. The company has a market cap of C$24.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 17.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of C$18.79 and a 52 week high of C$36.14.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$17.95 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.7500003 EPS for the current year.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

