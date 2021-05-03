Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Receives C$37.42 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$37.50.
POW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$38.00 target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$38.00 target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.
TSE:POW opened at C$35.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.48. The company has a market cap of C$24.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 17.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of C$18.79 and a 52 week high of C$36.14.
About Power Co. of Canada
Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.
