Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.70

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$36.70 and last traded at C$36.54, with a volume of 229180 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on POW shares. National Bankshares set a C$38.00 target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$33.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 17.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$17.95 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.7500003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW)

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

