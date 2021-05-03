PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) CEO Sells $1,214,400.00 in Stock

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $1,214,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Eric J. Cremers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $273,557.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $59.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $63.99.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.65 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PCH shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

