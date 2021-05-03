Polkalokr Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $449,419.00 (LKR)

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Polkalokr has a market capitalization of $6.23 million and approximately $449,419.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkalokr coin can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00000993 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Polkalokr has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00064918 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.08 or 0.00279482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $640.11 or 0.01103768 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $424.95 or 0.00732755 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00025968 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,045.55 or 1.00089664 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Polkalokr Coin Profile

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,820,399 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

Polkalokr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkalokr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkalokr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkalokr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

