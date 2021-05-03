Po.et Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Po.et has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $3,838.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Po.et has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar. One Po.et coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00073405 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00020556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00073548 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $511.83 or 0.00890856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,701.34 or 0.09923304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00099487 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00046742 BTC.

Po.et Profile

Po.et is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. Po.et’s official website is po.et . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Buying and Selling Po.et

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Po.et should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

