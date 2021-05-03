pNetwork Price Tops $1.98 (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. One pNetwork coin can currently be purchased for $1.98 or 0.00003370 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, pNetwork has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. pNetwork has a market capitalization of $56.79 million and approximately $30.30 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

pNetwork Profile

pNetwork (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 74,780,474 coins and its circulating supply is 28,622,997 coins. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official website is p.network

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

