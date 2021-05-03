Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,200 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the March 31st total of 257,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 545,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 11,641 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 389.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,122,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 41,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 61,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. 11.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTI remained flat at $$4.24 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 24,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,860. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.25.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.22). Analysts predict that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pluristem Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

