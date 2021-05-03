Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,099,000 after purchasing an additional 93,535 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 289,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after buying an additional 95,324 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 578.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 284,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after buying an additional 242,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $28.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of -86.39 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. Analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, April 19th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.88.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.