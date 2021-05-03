PlotX (PLOT) Reaches Market Cap of $6.95 Million

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One PlotX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC on exchanges. PlotX has a market cap of $6.95 million and $531,642.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PlotX has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PlotX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00068940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00019297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00069709 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.21 or 0.00854616 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,397.97 or 0.09296938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00096534 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00048286 BTC.

PlotX Profile

PLOT is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,707,039 coins. The official website for PlotX is plotx.io . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

Buying and Selling PlotX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlotX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlotX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlotX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlotX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.