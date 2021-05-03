Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%. On average, analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $9.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.61. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 28.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.89.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.