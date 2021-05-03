PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PJT Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.80.

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $73.53 on Friday. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $44.41 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.17 and a 200 day moving average of $71.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.90.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.01%. Equities research analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PJT Partners (PJT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.