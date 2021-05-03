Piper Sandler Weighs in on CNO Financial Group, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CNO. B. Riley upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

CNO opened at $25.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.81. CNO Financial Group has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $26.64. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,324,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,613,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,874,000 after buying an additional 691,387 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 886,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,704,000 after acquiring an additional 563,151 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 749.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 332,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 203,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

In other CNO Financial Group news, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 62,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $1,545,402.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,851.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $69,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,948 shares of company stock worth $1,856,965 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

